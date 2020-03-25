Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

QuaranToons: Company's Bobbie and Joanne Toast to that Invincible Bunch—Over FaceTime

QuaranTOONS
by Michael Appler • Mar 25, 2020
(Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com)

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. For instance, what is Bobbie from Company doing for her 35th birthday? While the bachelorette might have to put off her search for "someone to hold her too close"—and while "coming on over for dinner" might be out of the question—her overbearing friends are bound to be asking "How would we ever get through?" more than ever. Here, Joanne raises a glass to Bobbie’s birthday over video chat. Here's to the ladies who quarantine! 

View Comments

Related Shows

Company

from $59.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Scribe of Love! Valour! Compassion!, Ragtime & More, Dies at 81
  2. 'I'm Proud to Say It Out Loud!' Pose Star Billy Porter Reveals How He Needed Help in Tough Times
  3. Broadway's Biggest Night Is Being Put on Hold: 2020 Tony Awards Postponed
Back to Top
Newsletters