QuaranToons: Company's Bobbie and Joanne Toast to that Invincible Bunch—Over FaceTime

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. For instance, what is Bobbie from Company doing for her 35th birthday? While the bachelorette might have to put off her search for "someone to hold her too close"—and while "coming on over for dinner" might be out of the question—her overbearing friends are bound to be asking "How would we ever get through?" more than ever. Here, Joanne raises a glass to Bobbie’s birthday over video chat. Here's to the ladies who quarantine!