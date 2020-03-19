Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Metropolitan Opera Cancels Remainder of the 2019-2020 Season

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Opera has announced that the company has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, which was slated to conclude on May 9. The Met had previously announced that performances through March 31 would be canceled.

"As devastating as it is to have to close the Met, this was the rare instance where the show simply couldn't go on," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb in a statement. "We send our thanks to our loyal audiences and we’re doing our best to support our employees during this extraordinarily difficult time. We look forward to being reunited in the fall with a new season."

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway.com to Livestream All-Star Return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on March 22
  2. Domestic Life Was Never Quite My Style: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform 'Dear Theodosia' at Home
  3. Here, Kitty Kitty! The Time to Stream the Movie Version of Cats Is Now
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda Serves Up Unreleased Hamilton Song to Give Fans Hope
  5. Come From Away Fans from Across the World Unite for a Moving Performance of 'Me and the Sky'
Back to Top
Newsletters