Metropolitan Opera Cancels Remainder of the 2019-2020 Season

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Opera has announced that the company has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, which was slated to conclude on May 9. The Met had previously announced that performances through March 31 would be canceled.

"As devastating as it is to have to close the Met, this was the rare instance where the show simply couldn't go on," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb in a statement. "We send our thanks to our loyal audiences and we’re doing our best to support our employees during this extraordinarily difficult time. We look forward to being reunited in the fall with a new season."

