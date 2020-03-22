Right-Hand Man: Javier Muñoz & Broadway Costumers Volunteer to Manufacture Masks for Struggling Hospitals

Hamilton and In the Heights alum Javier Muñoz has joined the ongoing effort to provide overwhelmed hospitals and medical workers with valuable resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve 100-200 Broadway wardrobe artists ready to go; vans ready to transport supplies to them and finished masks to whatever distribution site you say,” Munoz wrote on Twitter on March 21, volunteering the services of Broadway costumers and artists to manufacture face masks, scarce and sorely needed resources as hospitals buckle under supply shortages.

“Broadway is ready,” he wrote.

Muñoz joins a host of volunteers and companies—like Hanes and Apple—who’ve dedicated resources to manufacture or donate needed medical supplies. TV hospital procedurals—like Chicago Med, The Resident and Grey’s Anatomy—flushed with real-life hospital gear, have also begun donating surgical masks and gloves.

Muñoz took to Twitter to air concerns that he was unable to reach New York City or State officials to coordinate his effort. NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Governor Andrew Cuomo responded promptly to his Tweet, vowing to be in touch.

“Today was the culmination of 2 days of effort to see how I might contribute,” wrote Muñoz on Twitter. “The most beautiful part is to witness how much people want to help. Help truly is always there. Sometimes all we need to do is help fit the pieces together.”