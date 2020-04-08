The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Ceremony to Take Place Online May 31

The Drama Desk ceremony is going digital. The organization announced today they will adopt a revised season end date of March 11 and move forward with the release of nominations on April 21. Originally slated for May 31 at New York City's Town Hall, the 65th annual ceremony will occur online.

“New York theater is caught in a moment of exceptional uncertainty. In the face of this, the mission of the Drama Desk—recognizing the thousands of artists and craftspeople who make up our community—has never been more urgent. We are committed to honoring the outstanding work of this season as best we can, with safety the highest priority,” Drama Desk co-presidents Charles Wright and David Barbour said in a statement.

This year’s awards will be presented in honor William Wolf, former Drama Desk president and longtime film and theater critic, who died last month of complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The Drama Desk Awards, which honor the best in Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway theater, have been awarded since 1955. The awards are voted on by journalists who cover New York theater throughout the season. Additional details about nominations and winners announcements will be determined as the situation allows and announced at a later date.