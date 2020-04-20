Ragtime Benefit Concert, Starring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald & Kelli O'Hara, Is Postponed

The star-packed Actors Fund benefit concert of the 1998 musical Ragtime has been postponed to the fall. The one-night event, dedicated to the memory of original cast member Marin Mazzie, was announced for April 27 at the Minskoff Theatre, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert was slated to feature a slew of original cast members, including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry and Jim Corti. Kelli O'Hara was set to step into the role of Mother, originated by Mazzie.

Adapted from E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name and featuring a Tony-winning book by Terrence McNally, who recently passed away due to COVID-19 complications, the musical features a Tony-winning score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Ragtime introduces the American experience at the turn of the 20th century through the eyes of three different facets of society in New York City.

A new date for the Ragtime concert will be announced at a later time.