Side by Side: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim Sing Happy Birthday to Each Other

There are 16 Tony Awards and 49 Broadway shows between Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, two of the most influential composers in the history of musical theater. On March 22, Lloyd Webber and Sondheim celebrated their birthdays. Sondheim, whose work in West Side Story and Company are on Broadway now, turned 90, and Lloyd Webber, the legendary composer of The Phantom of the Opera, turned 72. The pair made a special appearance during the one-night-only return of the Rosie O’Donnell Show, broadcast live on Broadway.com on March 22 to support The Actors Fund in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Sondheim sang happy birthday to Lloyd Webber while washing his hands—protect yourself at all costs, Sondheim, please—and Lloyd Webber shared a special message after singing happy birthday set to the theme of Sondheim's A Little Night Music: "You are the greatest legend that's happened in my lifetime in the theater," he said. Watch the two theater giants send their well wishes below.