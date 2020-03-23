Broadway Stars Are Singing Pop Hits on Instagram as Part of a New Marathon Series

Do you miss seeing stars sing out on stage as much as we do? Producer and performer Corey Mach has a solution in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis that has shut down theaters across the world. Mach's popular stage series Broadway Sings, which has seen Broadway stars perform pop hits live since 2012, is getting a fresh presence on the Instagram video application IGTV. His new daily marathon series, titled #BroadwaySingsOriginals, will feature previously filmed performances from the best Broadway Sings concerts.

"As the world starts to spend a lot more time at home, I wanted a way to be able to make our classic videos a bit more accessible to our fans," Mach told Broadway.com. "IGTV enables us to provide longer videos, allowing us to reignite the love for some of our favorite performances. Since creating this series in 2012, we've included more than 350 Broadway performers who all created their own arrangements with us, and we're so excited to finally release them on Instagram with some accompanying tidbits about what we believe makes the performances so special."

Broadway stars whose performances will appear include Tony winners Ben Platt and Lena Hall, Tony nominees Jarrod Spector, Constantine Maroulis, Keala Settle and Brandon Victor Dixon, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, creator Mach, Caroline Bowman, Corey Cott, Ben Fankhauser, Morgan James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kate Rockwell, Alysha Umphress and Natalie Weiss.

Over the past eight years, the Broadway Sings series has featured stage stars performing hit songs from pop singers such as Adele, Queen, Sara Bareilles, Whitney Houston, The Beatles and Rihanna. For more information on Broadway Sings and #BroadwaySingsOriginals, click here.