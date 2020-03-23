Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'

Moulin Rouge! leading man Aaron Tveit announced on Instagram March 23 that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first Broadway star to publicly announce a positive test result for COVID-19 amid the viral pandemic that shuttered Broadway March 12.

Tveit said he is feeling much better and that he has been in quarantine since Broadway closed earlier this month. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild, as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus," he wrote.

The actor joins a number of celebrites, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen, who have taken to social media to share their diagnoses and encourage fans to take necessary safety precautions.

"I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," he commented. "I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms, please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy, and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."