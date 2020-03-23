Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'

Moulin Rouge! leading man Aaron Tveit announced on Instagram March 23 that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first Broadway star to publicly announce a positive test result for COVID-19 amid the viral pandemic that shuttered Broadway March 12.
Tveit said he is feeling much better and that he has been in quarantine since Broadway closed earlier this month. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild, as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus," he wrote.
The actor joins a number of celebrites, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen, who have taken to social media to share their diagnoses and encourage fans to take necessary safety precautions.
"I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," he commented. "I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms, please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy, and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."
Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!