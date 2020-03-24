Masters of the House: A Brief Glimpse into the Amazing Decor of Broadway Stars

Broadway’s biggest stars invited viewers into their homes during the one-night-only Broadway.com broadcast of The Rosie O’Donnell Show to benefit The Actors Fund. During the show, performers called in using their phones and computers to perform and offer words of hope for O’Donnell (who was sitting in her own craft-filled garage) and the many viewers watching. The fun byproduct of a show in which stars were in their own spaces is that we got a rare glimpse at their personal items. Here are some favorite knickknacks we spied on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. And don't forget to donate to The Actors Fund here!

Patti LuPone’s Jukebox

LuPone performed a beautiful a capella rendition of “Smile” from her home, but what really made us smile was her jukebox. Our delight multiplied when we discovered that was only one of two jukeboxes the diva has displayed in her house, and she regularly boogies down to them. We would be too afraid to play pinball or pool with her, but let us know if you want to have a virtual dance party, Patti!

Barry Manilow's Judy Garland tissue box

Manilow closed the show by playing snippets from some of his best-known songs, including a comforting "Can't Smile Without You." While the Grammy winner was in the foreground, what really made us gasp was the Judy Garland tissue box. Obviously, Manilow can't smile without Rosie, and he can't sniffle without Judy!

Neil Patrick Harris’ Gold Boots

Harris’ Harlem townhouse has inspired its lion’s share of photo spreads, but what caught our eye when he came on wasn’t his Tony Award positioned just so behind him or even his magic trick. It was the pair of golden boots displayed prominently at his right. We know Harris likes to display his show memorabilia so perhaps it’s from Hedwig and the Angry Inch? Pull a Patti and give us a house tour, Neil!

Alan Menken’s Clock

Like us, we know when you saw the the grandfather clock next to Alan Menken’s piano, you probably perked up and yelled, “It’s Cogsworth!” In addition to that Beauty and the Beast reference, we were tickled by Menken's Leap of Faith poster. That's right, Alan loves his babies all the same, whether they played Broadway for 13 years...or not 13 years. Show us your seven tortoises next time, sir!

Jane Krakowski’s Tap Floor

We don't know what you keep onhand for emergencies, but apparently Krakowski has a movable tap floor. We've got to hand it to Jane: She sure knows how to get in some cardio while social distancing. Considering so many people are looking for in-home workouts, we wouldn't mind a virtual tap lesson from this master.

Jordan Fisher’s Framed Emoji

Some people put emojis in their text messages, but Fisher puts them on his wall. The actor beautifully performed “For Forever” in his living room, which was mostly bare except for a piano and a framed heart emoji. Is the decor choice a Dear Evan Hansen inspiration? Was it there when he rented the apartment? Let us know, Jordan! 😍

Kristin Chenoweth's Fridge Tee

Coronavirus is not enough to keep Chenoweth from her friends. The Tony-winning star performed “Taylor, the Latte Boy” from her kitchen and behind her, taped to her fridge, was a T-shirt with Mary Mitchell Campbell's likeness on it—the music director for Chenoweth’s 2019 Broadway concert, For the Girls. Thank you, Kristin, for reminding us that even when you can't have your friends in your house, you can post them on your fridge.

Chita Rivera’s Cheetah

Rivera came on Rosie and was her usual wise, legendary self. But we’re perplexed about why Rivera had a framed drawing of a cheetah behind her (almost as perplexed as we were about the light show happening in her window). Is it a play on her name, or is Chita just a cat person? Thank you for keeping us guessing, Chita!

Andrew Rannells’ Color-Coordinated Bookshelf

There are different school of thought on how to organize bookshelves: some people like to alphabetize their books, while others are more organize their books by color. Rannells seems to be more of a visual person, as evidenced by the color-coded bookshelf in his living room. Rannells, who is also a published author, is definitely giving us decorating inspiration!

Randy Rainbow’s Merch

Is anybody surprised that the YouTuber who sings parodies of show tunes has a whole wall of framed Broadway show posters? Rainbow's tribute to musical theater in his home included some well-loved classics like Rent and some lesser-known shows like Call Me Madam. We see your Broadway bona fides, Randy!