Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

All We See is Sky: Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Sings 'For Forever' on The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 23, 2020
Jordan Fisher and Michael Orlin on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show"

Broadway fans may not be able to see current Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher belt out at the Music Box Theatre because of the New York City-wide shutdown due to COVID-19. Thankfully, Fisher gave viewers a glimpse of the Tony-winning musical by performing "For Forever" live on the one-night return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show to benefit The Actor's Fund. Before taking center stage camera, Fisher spoke about how he's going to feel when Broadway comes back. "It gives me goosebumps just thinking about how that first night back is going to feel," he said. "I'm so looking forward to it." Accompanied by his close friend and neighbor Michael Orlin, Fisher sang the song from Dear Evan Hansen, giving a true Broadway-caliber performance from his living room. Watch Fisher's full segment below and if you can, donate to The Actor's Fund here and dream about the next time we can grab a scoop at À La Mode.

View Comments

Related Shows

Dear Evan Hansen

from $99.00

Star Files

Jordan Fisher

Articles Trending Now

  1. Side by Side: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim Sing Happy Birthday to Each Other
  2. Broadway Stars Celebrate Stephen Sondheim on His 90th Birthday
  3. Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'
  4. Stars on Sondheim: Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Sondheim Email He Framed
  5. Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony Winner Whose Life Was Touched by Tragedy, Is Expecting a New Baby
Back to Top
Newsletters