All We See is Sky: Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Sings 'For Forever' on The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Broadway fans may not be able to see current Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher belt out at the Music Box Theatre because of the New York City-wide shutdown due to COVID-19. Thankfully, Fisher gave viewers a glimpse of the Tony-winning musical by performing "For Forever" live on the one-night return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show to benefit The Actor's Fund. Before taking center stage camera, Fisher spoke about how he's going to feel when Broadway comes back. "It gives me goosebumps just thinking about how that first night back is going to feel," he said. "I'm so looking forward to it." Accompanied by his close friend and neighbor Michael Orlin, Fisher sang the song from Dear Evan Hansen, giving a true Broadway-caliber performance from his living room. Watch Fisher's full segment below and if you can, donate to The Actor's Fund here and dream about the next time we can grab a scoop at À La Mode.