Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

D.C.'s Signature Postpones Frank Wildhorn Musical Camille Claudel; Theater to Close Through May

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 23, 2020
Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia

Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre has announced that will close its doors through May, due to guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the programming put on hold is Camille Claudel, a world premiere musical from Tony-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, which had been announced to star Teal Wicks. Originally scheduled to run from March 24 through April 19, the musical will now appear next season.

Other productions affected by Signature's temporary closure include Nijinsky's Last Dance and Hair, both of which will be produced over the summer, and the celebration Not a Day Goes By: Signature Turns 30, which has been canceled.

"We look forward to producing again at the appropriate time and I know that Signature will be stronger than ever," said Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer in a statement. "We have survived a lot over the past 30 years and look forward to opening our doors to everyone in the near future as we navigate these uncharted territories."

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Side by Side: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim Sing Happy Birthday to Each Other
  2. Broadway Stars Celebrate Stephen Sondheim on His 90th Birthday
  3. Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'
  4. Stars on Sondheim: Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Sondheim Email He Framed
  5. Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony Winner Whose Life Was Touched by Tragedy, Is Expecting a New Baby
Back to Top
Newsletters