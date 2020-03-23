D.C.'s Signature Postpones Frank Wildhorn Musical Camille Claudel; Theater to Close Through May

Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre has announced that will close its doors through May, due to guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the programming put on hold is Camille Claudel, a world premiere musical from Tony-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, which had been announced to star Teal Wicks. Originally scheduled to run from March 24 through April 19, the musical will now appear next season.

Other productions affected by Signature's temporary closure include Nijinsky's Last Dance and Hair, both of which will be produced over the summer, and the celebration Not a Day Goes By: Signature Turns 30, which has been canceled.

"We look forward to producing again at the appropriate time and I know that Signature will be stronger than ever," said Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer in a statement. "We have survived a lot over the past 30 years and look forward to opening our doors to everyone in the near future as we navigate these uncharted territories."