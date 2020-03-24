Sponsored
In the Heights Film Release Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 24, 2020
Anthony Ramos in "In the Heights"
(Photo provided by Warner Bros. Pictures)

The upcoming screen adaptation of In the Heights has been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film had originally been scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 26.

Jon M. Chu directed the film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical, which stars Anthony Ramos in central role of Usnavi and original cast member Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Abuela Claudia.

Till we have a new release date, be sure to watch the film's thrilling trailer on repeat.

