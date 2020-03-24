In the Heights Film Release Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Anthony Ramos in "In the Heights" (Photo provided by Warner Bros. Pictures)

The upcoming screen adaptation of In the Heights has been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film had originally been scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 26.

Jon M. Chu directed the film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical, which stars Anthony Ramos in central role of Usnavi and original cast member Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated turn as Abuela Claudia.

Till we have a new release date, be sure to watch the film's thrilling trailer on repeat.