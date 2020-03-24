Sponsored
Dear Evan Hansen Alum Roman Banks to Release Debut EP Days

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 24, 2020
Roman Banks
(Photo provided by LSG Public Relations)

Roman Banks, a strong-voiced star who covered the title role in Dear Evan Hansen and will soon be seen on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has announced the release of his first EP. The group of seven songs, written and performed by Banks, will be released on March 27.

"I'd been wanting to do it for a long time, but I wasn't going to rush the process," said Banks of his debut EP. "I write when things come to me, and when I felt I had a solid collection of songs that I was proud of, I decided that it was time. I'm really proud of this project and the stories it holds."

Titled Days, the EP is described as "a collection of brief glimpses into the life of a modern-day young adult and his take on the world." The songs are titled "Too Specific," "Either Way," "Family," "Days," "I Want," "Scared to Love Again" and "Runnin'."

The EP will stream on all platforms.

