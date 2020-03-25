Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tug Rice Pays Tribute to the Career and Characters of Late Broadway Great Terrence McNally

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 25, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

The theater world was stunned by the death of playwright Terrence McNally, who left a remarkable canon of plays and musicals over his six-decade career as a playwright and librettist. Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice created this tribute, depicting McNally at his work desk surrounded by the colorful characters he helped bring to life on Broadway. Can you spot your favorites? Included: Googie Gomez (The Ritz, 1975), Julia Budder and James Wicker (It’s Only a Play, 1982), Anna and Angel (The Rink, 1984) Frankie and Johnny (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, 1987), Spider Woman and Molina (The Kiss of the Spider Woman, 1993), the men of Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Maria Callas (Master Class, 1995), Tateh, Coalhouse Walker Jr. and Mother (Ragtime, 1998), the men of The Full Monty (2000), Leona Mullen and Midge Barker (Deuce, 2007), Frank Abagnale, Jr. and friends (Catch Me If You Can, 2011), Katharine Gerard (Mothers and Sons, 2014), Claire Zachannassian (The Visit, 2015) and Anya (Anastasia, 2017).

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Sings Out 'For Forever' on The Rosie Show
  2. 'I'm Proud to Say It Out Loud!' Pose Star Billy Porter Reveals How He Needed Help in Tough Times
  3. Watch Ben Platt Perform 'Make You Feel My Love' & Share Details About His Second Solo Album
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda on In the Heights Film, Watching Cheer and the Song That Makes His Kids Dance
  5. Moulin Rouge! Star Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Offers Message: 'This Can Affect Anyone'
Back to Top
Newsletters