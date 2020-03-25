Tug Rice Pays Tribute to the Career and Characters of Late Broadway Great Terrence McNally

The theater world was stunned by the death of playwright Terrence McNally, who left a remarkable canon of plays and musicals over his six-decade career as a playwright and librettist. Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice created this tribute, depicting McNally at his work desk surrounded by the colorful characters he helped bring to life on Broadway. Can you spot your favorites? Included: Googie Gomez (The Ritz, 1975), Julia Budder and James Wicker (It’s Only a Play, 1982), Anna and Angel (The Rink, 1984) Frankie and Johnny (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, 1987), Spider Woman and Molina (The Kiss of the Spider Woman, 1993), the men of Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Maria Callas (Master Class, 1995), Tateh, Coalhouse Walker Jr. and Mother (Ragtime, 1998), the men of The Full Monty (2000), Leona Mullen and Midge Barker (Deuce, 2007), Frank Abagnale, Jr. and friends (Catch Me If You Can, 2011), Katharine Gerard (Mothers and Sons, 2014), Claire Zachannassian (The Visit, 2015) and Anya (Anastasia, 2017).