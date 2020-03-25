Laura Osnes to Host R&H Online Concert Series; Jeremy Jordan Will Sing from Oklahoma! Live

Oh, what a beautiful mornin'! Today, Tony-nominated stars Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, who shared the Broadway stage in Bonnie and Clyde, will reunite to kick off R&H Goes Live!, a new livestream concert series from the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. The debut episode will be streamed live today at 1:00pm. Osnes will host.

The first episode will feature Jordan performing an acoustic version of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Jordan's track originally launched the R&H Goes Pop! series in January 2019.

The ongoing R&H Goes Live! series will feature some of Broadway's best stars performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic R&H tunes originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop! Each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the performer.

Additional stars and episode dates will be announced in the coming weeks.