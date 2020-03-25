Sponsored
Colin Donnell, Patti Murin & More Set for Seth Rudetsky's Online Stars in the House Performance Series

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2020
Colin Donnell & Patti Murin
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A talented lineup of stars have signed on to appear in upcoming episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2:00pm and 8:00pm ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of appearances can be found below.

Wednesday, March 25
2:00pm ET: Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
8:00pm ET: Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

Thursday, March 26
2:00pm ET: Tituss Burgess
8:00pm ET: Matt Bomer

Friday, March 27
2:00pm ET: Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez
8:00pm ET: Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings)

Saturday, March 28
2:00pm ET: Lea Salonga
8:00pm ET: Kristin Chenoweth

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview with Rudetsky.

