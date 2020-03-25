Colin Donnell, Patti Murin & More Set for Seth Rudetsky's Online Stars in the House Performance Series

A talented lineup of stars have signed on to appear in upcoming episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2:00pm and 8:00pm ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of appearances can be found below.

Wednesday, March 25

2:00pm ET: Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

8:00pm ET: Colin Donnell and Patti Murin



Thursday, March 26

2:00pm ET: Tituss Burgess

8:00pm ET: Matt Bomer



Friday, March 27

2:00pm ET: Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez

8:00pm ET: Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings)



Saturday, March 28

2:00pm ET: Lea Salonga

8:00pm ET: Kristin Chenoweth



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview with Rudetsky.