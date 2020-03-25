70th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards Postponed

On the heels of the news that this year's Tony Awards have been postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the Outer Critics Circle Awards have followed suit. A new schedule for the 70th annual awards will be announced at a later time.

The OCCs, which honors Broadway, off- and off-off-Broadway, had been scheduled as a gala dinner for winners on May 21. Nominations had been slated to be announced on April 20; winners were to be revealed ahead of the ceremony on May 11.

The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, Internet and theater publications in America and abroad.