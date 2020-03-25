Broadway's Biggest Night Is Being Put on Hold: 2020 Tony Awards Postponed

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have jointly announced a postponement of the 74th Annual Tony Awards, originally scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. The reason for the postponement is the current Broadway shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us," reads a statement from the League and the Wing. "We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

The news of the Tonys delay follows the cancellation and postponement of several Broadway shows due to concerns over COVID-19.