Odds & Ends: Linda Lavin Is Performing Live Online to Celebrate Her New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Linda Lavin Is Performing Live Online to Celebrate Her New Album

Tony-winning stage-and-screen legend Linda Lavin isn't slowing down for a minute because of the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, she's inspiring fans with the release of a new album, Love Notes. Described as "an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era," the thoughtfully chosen compilation of songs is due out today from Club44 Records. To help promote the album and raise the spirits of theater lovers during this challenging time, Lavin is hosting a series of online concerts with music director Billy Stritch via Facebook Live. The next one is scheduled for April 1 at 3:00pm—be sure to tune in and watch the beloved star sing out.

Terrence McNally Documentary Is Streaming Online Through the End of the Month

This week starting off tough, with the sad news that trailblazing four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally had passed away. To honor the memory of the legendary scribe, PBS has announced that the documentary Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life is available to view for free online until April 1. McNally, who wrote dramas, comedies and musicals of all varieties, won Tonys for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class and Ragtime. Learn more about his life and career by watching the documentary now.

Denzel Washington-Frances McDormand Macbeth Film Is Put on Hiatus

Fans of The Bard will have to wait a little longer for the star-packed screen adaptation of Macbeth. The Coen brothers' new film based on Shakespeare's play has been placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deadline. The previously reported movie from prolific Broadway producer Scott Rudin was announced to star Tony winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, with Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Brendan Gleeson as Duncan and Harry Melling as Malcolm.

Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire to Host Weekly Livestreamed Show to Support The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund is teaming up with Emily Hampshire of TV's Schitt's Creek for a new weekly live-streamed talk show called Humpday with Hampshire. Set to appear on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel every Wednesday beginning on April 1, the series will help raise money for performing arts professionals impacted by COVID-19. Hampshire's show will feature virtual interviews with celebrities in their natural habitats—bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets—sharing advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor, kindness and sanity. All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund.

School of Rock Alum Jaygee Macapugay Releases Musical Short Film The Language Lesson

Jaygee Macapugay, a veteran actress of School of Rock and Soft Power, has announced the debut of her musical short film The Language Lesson. Produced by and starring Macapugay, the film is inspired by a song in Paulo K. Tirol's Filipino-American song cycle On This Side of the World; it follows Jenny, a Filipino immigrant who has a crush on her ESL teacher. The film is directed by Garth Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone) and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton). Watch The Language Lesson for yourself below.

