QuaranToons: Catherine of Aragon of Six Is Keeping Cool and Not Losing Her Head

QuaranTOONS
by Diep Tran • Mar 27, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. In this installment, there’s no (no no no no no no) way that Catherine of Aragon can sing with her fellow Six queens right now, so what is she meant to do? Some people who are still hung up on their ex would be trying to contact that person right now, but not Catherine. She doesn’t need Henry’s love and she’s reminding herself by keeping her cool and working on her aim. Hopefully she and the other Six queens figure out how to use Zoom so they can harmonize remotely. 

