The Shutdown Continues: All Performances of Broadway Shows Now Suspended Through June 7

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Broadway League has announced a further delay to the reopening of shows on the Great White Way. Initially set to be shut down through April 12, all Broadway productions will now stay on hold until June 7. The decision was made in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement. “Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theater professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theater together.”

Concerns about the coronoavirus outbreak have caused the temporary closure of theaters worldwide, including in London's West End, off-Broadway and across the United States. Specific shows that have been affected include the new play Hangmen and the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, both of which will not return to Broadway following the shutdown.

Some productions previously scheduled to play during the 2019-2020 season have delayed their runs. As recently reported, the new musical Flying Over Sunset has been pushed to the fall. In addition, the planned Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning play How I Learned to Drive has been postponed; Manhattan Theatre Club is finalizing plans to mount the production in the upcoming 2020-2021 season. As previously announced, the Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, originally set to begin performances on March 13, will now open in the fall, and the new play Birthday Candles, initially announced to start on April 2, has also been moved to later this year.

A date for the postponed Tony Awards, initially slated for June 7, has not yet been announced.