Patrick Page, Lesli Margherita & More Featured on Podcast Recording of New Musical Little Did I Know

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 30, 2020
Patrick Page & Lesli Margherita
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A musically gifted group of stage stars can be heard on the upcoming original album of the podcast musical Little Did I Know. The recording, which features 22 original songs, is due out by Broadway Records on March 31, in conjunction with the release of the podcast's first three episodes.

Stars who appear on the podcast album include Tony nominee Patrick Page, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominee Richard Kind, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Laura Marano, Sam Tsui, Alex Blue and Alexander Chaplin.

Featuring a book by Lou Aronica (Full Spectrum) and music by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (Fosse) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After), Little Did I Know tells the story of a group of friends—recent college graduates—who bring a broken-down summer theater back to life in 1976. This summer will be different from any they expected, and what they experience will resonate through their lives.

