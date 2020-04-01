QuaranToons: Beetlejuice Is Going, 'Namaste, You Freakin' Posers.'

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. In this installment, what is our favorite demon straight from Hell doing now that there’s no one to say his name three times? Well, no one’s as chill about that whole being dead thing as Beetlejuice, and what’s probably helping him stay calm is his daily virtual yoga class. Looks like Beetlejuice is going to have to wait a while before his friend Lydia or any of the living can see him. We hope he’s ending every yoga class with: “Namaste, you freakin' posers.”