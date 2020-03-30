'Go Crazy': Watch Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Perform His Hit Single from Home

Leslie Odom Jr., the original and Tony-winning Aaron Burr of Hamilton, is going crazy—though not why you'd think so. Odom's so-named new song, featured on his recent album Mr., dropped last November, and the Broadway star says he's still riding high from his first recording of original music. "The fact that the song is still connecting and still reaching people thrills me to no end," he said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan on March 30, appearing, of course, via video chat. Odom said that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him home from the album's tour, and—while we'd much rather be in the room where it happens—Odom, backed by his virtual band, performed the single live. Watch Odom's performance below.