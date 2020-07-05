Nick Cordero, Tony-Nominated Actor of Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale and More, Dead at 41

Nick Cordero, an accomplished talent who won over audiences in a slew of notable roles on the New York stage, nabbing a Tony nomination for his turn in Bullets Over Broadway, died on July 5, his wife Amanda Kloots announced on social media. The actor was hospitalized in Los Angeles for over three months with complications resulting from COVID-19. Three days ago, CNN reported that the actor would likely need a double lung transplant. Cordero was 41.

On April 1, Kloots announced on Instagram that he had "been sick for awhile" with what they originally thought was pneumonia but now they believe he was "misdiagnosed" and is fighting COVID-19. Cordero was in a medically induced coma to help his body receive enough oxygen. After having several issues with ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines and blood-thinners that caused blood clots and internal bleeding, the decision was made to amputate Cordero's right leg on April 18. On May 12, announced the news on Instagram that Cordero had woken up from his medically induced coma.

Born on September 17, 1978, in Ontario, Canada, Cordero went on to attend Ryerson University for two years before leaving to perform with the band Lovemethod. He made his first splash on the New York stage in 2009 as the title role in the off-Broadway musical The Toxic Avenger, which was adapted from the cult film. He arrived on Broadwaym in 2012, taking on the role of bar owner Dennis in Rock of Ages, a role he'd previously played on tour.

Nick Cordero (r.) with Zach Braff in Bullets Over Broadway (Photo: Paul Kolnik)

Cordero went on to originated the role of Cheech, a strong-armed gangster with a surprising knack for writing for the stage, in the 2014 musical version of Bullets Over Broadway. For his performance in the role (which had memorably been played on-screen by Chazz Palminteri), Cordero earned 2014 Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations and won Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

Cordero originated two additional roles on Broadway, appearing as Earl in Waitress, then leaving to premiere the musical adaptation of Palminteri's autobiographical A Bronx Tale ; as Sonny, Cordero echoed his turn from Bullets, taking on a role that had been originated on screen by Palminteri. Cordero's performance earned him a second Drama Desk Award nomination.

Cordero's other acting credits include a turn in the off-Broadway musical Brooklynite, a performance as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in the Kennedy Center's Little Shop of Horrors and a recurring role on the CBS drama Blue Bloods.

While performing in Bullets Over Broadway, Cordero began dating castmate Kloots; the couple married in 2017 and welcomed a son, Elvis Eduardo, in 2019. Cordero is survived by both.