Broadway's Nick Cordero Wakes Up from Coma: 'He's in There'

Nick Cordero has woken up from his medically induced coma. His wife Amanda Kloots announced the news on Instagram on May 12. "We have come a very long way," she said. "He's really weak, but you can tell that he's in there. You can tell that he's trying." As previously reported, the Tony nominee was admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March.

On April 1, Kloots announced on Instagram that he had "been sick for awhile" with what they originally thought was pneumonia, but now they believe he was "misdiagnosed" and is fighting COVID-19. Cordero was put in a medically induced coma to help his body receive enough oxygen. Kloots has been taking to Instagram to provide updates on Cordero's health and how best to support them and their 10-month-old son Elvis.

After having several issues with ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines and blood-thinners that caused blood clots and internal bleeding, the decision was made to amputate Cordero's right leg on April 18. The following day, Kloots announced that the surgery was a success and said that Cordero is "doing the best he possibly can be right now."

Kloots continues to invite friends and fans to dance along to Cordero's first original song "Live Your Life" at 3PM PT/6PM ET daily. A GoFundMe has also been set up in the family's honor and has already raised over $516,000. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Tony-nominated for his turn in Bullets Over Broadway, Cordero's other Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale, Waitress and Rock of Ages. Kloots is also a member of the Broadway community, having also appeared in Bullets Over Broadway, where the couple met. Having also been seen on stage in Follies, Young Frankenstein and Good Vibrations, Kloots is now a celebrity fitness instructor.