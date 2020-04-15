Sponsored
QuaranToons: The Book of Mormon BFFs Are Sticking Together

QuaranTOONS
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 15, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. With the international travel restrictions, The Book of Mormon's Elder Price and Elder Cunningham are stuck in Uganda, and in the same house, for a while. How are they passing the time? Probably board games, praying and dreaming of getting their own planet (now that's quarantine). But we’re sure they’re staying optimistic, because tomorrow is a latter day. 

View Comments

