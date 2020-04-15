QuaranToons: The Book of Mormon BFFs Are Sticking Together

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. With the international travel restrictions, The Book of Mormon's Elder Price and Elder Cunningham are stuck in Uganda, and in the same house, for a while. How are they passing the time? Probably board games, praying and dreaming of getting their own planet (now that's quarantine). But we’re sure they’re staying optimistic, because tomorrow is a latter day.