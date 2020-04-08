Beetlejuice Will Not Return to Broadway Due to Extended Shutdown

The Tony-nominated smash Beetlejuice played its final performance on March 11 at the Winter Garden Theatre. The new musical had originally been slated to end its run on June 6, but the show was sidelined by the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a shutdown of all Broadway performances through June 7.

The producers are still considering if there is an opportunity for Beetlejuice to return to Broadway in another theater, something that the show's star Alex Brightman spoke about in his recent appearance on #LiveatFive: Home Edition. A decision won’t be made until there is more information about the reopening of Broadway.

Beetlejuice arrived on Broadway on March 28, 2019 followed an out-of-town run at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre. The production officially opened on April 25 at the Winter Garden Theatre. It went on to garner eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. Brightman, was named Broadway.com's 2019 Star of the Year.

Based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie, the musical features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul. Alex Timbers is the production's director.

Joining Brightman in the closing cast was Presley Ryan as Lydia, former Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout. The ensemble included Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Rounding out the creative team were scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

A national tour of Beetlejuice is still scheduled to launch in the fall of 2021.