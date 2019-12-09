Beetlejuice Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date; National Tour to Launch in Fall 2021

Beetlejuice, the delightfully ghoulish new stage show based on the hit 1988 film, will end its Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020. According to The New York Times, the Winter Garden will be the theatrical home of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, in fall 2020. Beetlejuice began previews on March 28, 2019 and officially opened on April 25. Good news for fans of the spooky show: a national tour will launch in fall 2021 with casting, cities and dates to be announced.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (played by Sophia Anne Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg) and Beetlejuice (Alex Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.

The principal cast also features former Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.

The ensemble includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Rounding out the creative team are scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including a nod to title star Brightman and a nomination for Best Musical.