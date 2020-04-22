Sponsored
QuaranToons: Simba of The Lion King Catches Up on the Classics at Pride Rock

QuaranTOONS
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 22, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. What is Simba of The Lion King doing while keeping a six-feet-distance from the denizens of Pride Rock? Well, now’s a good time for him to remember “hakuna matata,” and to not worry about things he can’t control. And since Simba can’t roam around, he might be using literature to transport himself to other places (and at 730 dense pages, the quarantine may be over by the time he finishes Ulysses). 

