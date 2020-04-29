QuaranToons: Regina George of Mean Girls Makes Her Protective Mask Fashionable

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. Now that North Shore High has switched to virtual learning, what is Mean Girls' Regina George supposed to do by herself? Well, the Plastics apex predator doesn’t want to be a cautionary tale, so she’s definitely staying inside and making sure her friends are always available on Zoom to remind her that she’s still a massive deal. It may be lonely in her mansion, but as long as her friends are just a dial away, Regina will always know where she belongs.