Watch 70 West End Stars Come Together for Moving Performance of 'Do You Hear the People Sing' from Les Miz

We are really loving the creative ways the theater community is coming together these days! Over 70 talented performers from West End shows have recorded and released a very special version of the Les Misérables anthem, "Do You Hear The People Sing"—from the comfort of their homes, of course! In addition to enjoying the powerful video, viewers are also encouraged to donate to the charity Acting for Others to help provide support to theater workers during this difficult time or to contribute to support National Health Service workers and volunteers. Watch this beautiful reminder that "even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise."