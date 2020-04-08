Watch This Mesmerizing Music Video from Soft Power; the Original Cast Album Will Be Released Next Week

David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's score to the musical Soft Power will be preserved with an original cast recording by Ghostlight Records. The album will be released in digital and streaming formats on April 17. The Public Theater will host a live virtual listening party on the release date to celebrate.

Soft Power, which ran at the Public from September 24, 2019 through November 17, featured Billy Bustamante, Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Alyse Alan Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Conrad Ricamora, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble and John Yi.

The show is an exploration of America’s current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all—why do we love democracy? And should we?

“The extraordinary beauty of Jeanine Tesori’s score and David Henry Hwang’s lyrics for Soft Power will now be preserved forever,” said the Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis in a statement. The album is produced by Tesori and Matt Stine, with the Public Theater and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers.



Watch the music video of the show's finale number "Democracy (Reprise)" below, and head here to pre-order the album.