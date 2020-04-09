Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Lea Salonga Among Stars Tapped for On Stage at Home & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Two-Night On Stage at Home Event to Feature Broadway's Best

NY1 has announced On Stage at Home, a two-night event featuring the best of Broadway to raise funds and awareness for The Actors Fund. Hosted by On Stage's Frank DiLella, these evenings are going to be chock-full of stars. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Salonga, Marisa Tomei, Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Ali Stroker, Adrienne Warren and many more will appear. Want to tune in? Part one will air on April 11 at 7:30PM and 10:30PM ET, while part two will be shown on April 12. Both parts are set to be broadcast on NY1's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Catch Curtains Online for a Great Cause

Add this to the livestream viewing list! The U.K. producers of Kander and Ebb’s Tony-winning musical Curtains have announced the production will be livestreamed on April 14 at 7:15PM BST. The online stream costs £7.50 (approximately $8.20) with all profits going to Funds For Freelancers. The producers will also stream inspiring video messages and are calling for theater fans to get involved. If you would like your video message to be included, please film a message saying why you love theater and send your submissions to submissions@curtainsmusical.com. Head here to learn more!

Ink Scribe James Graham & More Set to Pen Digital Plays

BBC Arts has joined forces with the theater company Headlong and Century Films for Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation, a series of short, digital plays written and performed in isolation, which will be broadcast. Written by celebrated playwrights, including Ink scribe James Graham, the plays will respond to how our understanding and experiences of community, education, work, relationships, family, culture, climate and capitalism are evolving on an unprecedented scale as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Using digital conferencing technology and combining live and pre-recorded material, these intimate new works will be performed by a cast of over 50 U.K. actors and will be broadcast on the BBC this May.

Playwrights Horizons Debuts Series of Audio Plays

Playwrights Horizons is launching Soundstage, a podcast series uniting playwrights and performers to create scripted audio experiences of new plays and musicals. Playwrights Horizons had been developing this podcast with the intention to release its first episodes later this year but decided to launch it on April 9, as New Yorkers and people around the globe continue social distancing. PRIME, a 10-song cycle by Heather Christian, is out today. The suspenseful GATHER by Robert O’Hara will be available on April 16. Subsequent episodes will be released biweekly thereafter. Look out for work from Jeremy O. Harris, Lucas Hnath, Jordan Harrison, Qui Nguyen, Kirsten Childs, Milo Cramer, Carlos Murillo, Jenny Schwartz and Kate Tarker. These works are available for free to listeners on all major podcasting platforms.