Debbie Gibson Sings for Us and Shares Her Next 'Big Broadway Dream'

Debbie Gibson, who rose to fame as a pop star in the '80s, has double-platinum albums, chart-topping hits and legions of fans. The Broadway alum recently released two new songs from her long-gestating new musical Skirts and was a guest on #LiveatFive: Home Edition to give viewers a taste of what's to come.

"Skirts was a regular feature film and Kenny Ortega was set to direct right after he choreographed Dirty Dancing," she said. "It was going to be a big dance musical. It never got made because the studio got bought by Sony, and it went into eternal turmoil. It kept haunting me; I'm a big believer in timing and know that a story will be told right when it's meant to. It takes place during the 1964 World's Fair, and it tells the story of this young girl finding herself. It reminds me of a Neil Simon play but with music."

Gibson went on to play snippets of the new musical and fan-favorite tunes while telling stories from her career. Last summer, Gibson went on the Mixtape Tour with Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature and New Kids on the Block, allowing fans to be transported back in time. "The beauty of the show was instead of being opening act after opening act, it really was a mixtape," she said. "We weaved in and out. It was three hours of wall-to-wall hits."

Gibson has a long relationship with theater. Although she never got to play her dream role: Annie in Annie (she was too tall), she went on to star in Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Grease and Cabaret. "My next big Broadway dream is to be on Broadway as a composer," she said.

The full episode can be watched below where Gibson offers snippets from "Another Hundred People" from Company, belts out "On My Own" and plays a few lyrics from her upcoming secret project.