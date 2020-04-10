Stephanie McKeon to Join Samantha Barks in Frozen's West End Premiere

Love is an open door for Stephanie McKeon. The rising star will play Princess Anna in the West End premiere of Frozen, which will reopen the refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Performances are slated to begin on October 30 with opening night on November 11. The previously announced Samantha Barks, most recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman, joins McKeon as Elsa.

Mckeon has previously appeared in the West End productions of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and The Commmitment. Her other stage credits include Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris and Close to You: Bacharach Reimagined.

Adapted by the blockbuster movie's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and featuring a score by the Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa, struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna, embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

The production is directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, with musical supervision/arrangements by Stephen Oremus. Further casting will be announced at a later date.