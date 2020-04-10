Sponsored
You Say You Want a Tiger King Musical? Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Lippa Release Carole Baskin Anthem

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 10, 2020
Kristin Chenoweth & Andrew Lippa
(Photos by Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images & Broadway.com)

It's next to impossible to go a day without seeing a new meme or article about everyone's Netflix obsession, Tiger King. The true crime documentary follows the life of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper accussed of animal abuse, and accuser Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue (who may or may not have fed her ex-husband to a tiger.) Quarantined audiences can't get enough of the real-life drama, and Broadway is no exception. Performers and composers alike have latched on to the idea of turning Tiger King into the next big Broadway musical, and Tony winner Kristen Chenoweth and Andrew Lippa are giving us a taste of what that could be with the release of "Little Pieces," a song written from Baskin's perspective. This reunites friends Chenoweth and Lippa, who previously worked on You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Lippa's I Am Harvey Milk Opera. Listen to the brand-new track below but be warned, it might cause you to go down an internet rabbit hole of Tiger King conspiracy theories!

