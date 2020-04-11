Sponsored
Happy Birthday, Joel Grey! Celebrate the Broadway Legend with This Colorful Tribute to His Most Iconic Roles

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 11, 2020
Emcee in middle. Clockwise from top left: Amos Hart in 'Chicago,' Charley in 'Goodtime Charley,' Moonface Martin in 'Anything Goes,' George M. Cohan in 'George M!,' S. L. Jacobwsky in 'The Grand Tour' and the Wizard in 'Wicked.'

They call him wonderful—and not just when he was playing Wicked's Wizard! Joel Grey is synonymous with the Great White Way, and April 11 marks the Tony winner's 88th birthday. How best to celebrate the Broadway legend (in addition to rewatching his Oscar-winning turn in the 1972 film version of Cabaret on Amazon Prime)? Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has created a gorgeous tribute to Grey's most iconic characters, including The Emcee in Cabaret, George M. Cohen in George M!, Charley in Goodtime Charley, S.L. Jacobowsky in The Grand Tour, Amos Hart in the 1996 revival of Chicago, The Wizard in Wicked and Moonface Martin in the 2001 revival of Anything Goes. Cabaret's Emcee may sing "Tomorrow belongs to me," but April 11 certainly belongs to Joel Grey. Happy birthday, sir!

