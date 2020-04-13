Broadway to Continue Honoring Essential Workers Weekly with Light It Blue Campaign

Encore, encore! After participating in the Light It Blue campaign last week, Broadway theaters will continue to take part in showing gratitude for the healthcare heroes, first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Theaters with remote access to their marquees and digital billboards will dim lights and activate digital marquees with messages of encouragement on Thursday evenings from 8PM to 8:15PM ET.

Organized by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry, the Light It Blue campaign has lined up more than 100 major landmarks and electronic signs across New York City and the rest of the country. The campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the front line staff and essential workers in hospitals, grocery stores and other essential businesses.

As previously reported, all Broadway productions will stay on hold until June 7. The decision was made in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo.