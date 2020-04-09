Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Theaters to Express Gratitude to Essential Workers with Light It Blue Campaign

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 9, 2020
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway theaters will take part in the Light It Blue initiative in gratitude for the healthcare heroes, first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, the Broadway League announced. Theaters with remote access to their marquees and digital billboards will dim lights and activate digital marquees with messages of encouragement on April 9 from 8PM to 8:15PM ET.

Organized by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry, the Light It Blue campaign has lined up more than 100 major landmarks and electronic signs across New York City and the rest of the coutry. The campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the front line staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores and other essential businesses.

As previously reported, all Broadway productions will now stay on hold until June 7. The decision was made in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Shutdown Continues: All Performances of Broadway Shows Now Suspended Through June 7
  2. Watch 70 West End Stars Come Together for to Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing' from Les Miz
  3. Beetlejuice Will Not Return to Broadway Due to Extended Shutdown
Back to Top
Newsletters