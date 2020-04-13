Glee Reunion, Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A talented lineup of stars have signed on to appear in this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, April 13

8PM ET: Marc Shaiman & Friends



Tuesday, April 14

2PM ET: Sean Hayes

8PM ET: Glee cast reunion with Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz



Wednesday, April 15

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents The Divine Sister by Charles Busch. With Charles Busch, Alison Fraser, Julie Halston, Amy Rutberg, Jennifer Van Dyck and Jonathan Walker. Directed by Carl Andress.

8PM ET: Cast members from the hit Canadian sketch comedy TV show SCTV, including Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short.



Friday, April 17

8PM ET: NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist cast members Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview with Rudetsky.