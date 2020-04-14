The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Returns with Javier Muñoz, David Hyde Pierce & More Stars

A starry roster of talent has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, a new program which features performances released digitally on IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Performers taking part this week include Javier Muñoz, David Hyde Pierce, Tony Shalhoub, Stephanie Hsu, AnnaSophia Robb, Tedra Millan, Ryan Spahn, John Clarence Stewart, Jen Tullock, Grace Van Patten, Nat Wolff, Madeline Brewer, Shannon DeVido, Alex Esola, Willa Fitzgerald, Joel Marsh Garland, Maya Hawke, Elizabeth Ho, Deirdre Lovejoy, Florencia Lozano, Alex Moffat, Jaime Ray Newman, Larry Owens and Pedro Pascal.

Original monologues will be written by Ngozi Anyanwu, David Auburn, Courtney Baron, Kristoffer Diaz, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Kenny Finkle, Daniel Goldfarb, Jacqueline Goldfinger, Dave Harris, Julia Jordan, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, David Lindsay-Abaire, Omar Vélez Meléndez, Talene Monahon, Rob Neill, Ife Olujobi, Mac Rogers, Justin Sherin, Ruby Rae Spiegel, Caridad Svich, Korde Arrington Tuttle, Leah Nanako Winkler and Claire Zajdel.

Last night at 6PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.