Diane Paulus-Directed 1776 Finds Its Cast: 'Their Resilience Has Infused Me with Hope'

Though Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater previously announced a postponement of its pre-Broadway staging of 1776, director Diane Paulus has been keeping busy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s recently been in a Zoom workshop for the production, which was originally announced to run from May 17 through June 28. The Tony-winning musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence has been moved to the theater company's 2020-2021 season, with new dates to be announced, but the revival's casting and creative team has been revealed.

“I have been overwhelmed by the compassion, humanity and unstoppable creativity expressed by our company of 1776 who have come together from across the country for our virtual workshop," Paulus said. "Their resilience has infused me with hope for the future of theater amid this time of uncertainty."

The company of 1776 will include Tony nominee Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson of VA, Cy Anderson as George Read of DE, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean of DE, Tiffani Barbour as Custodian Andrew McNair, Allison Blackwell as Robert Livingston of NY, Hannah Cruz as Judge James Wilson of PA, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams / Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon of NJ, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Secretary of the Congress, Joanna Glushak as Stephen Hopkins of RI, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee of VA, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson / Dr. Lyman Hall of GA, Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams of MA, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, President of the Second Continental Congress, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin of PA, Kerry O'Malley as John Dickinson of PA, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes of NC, Lulu Pi Cart as Samuel Chase of MD, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge of SC, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman of CT, Salome Smith as the Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett of NH, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney of DE and standbys Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams.

The revival will feature choreography by Jeffrey L. Page, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Jonathan Deans, projection design by David Bengali, music supervision by David Chase and orchestrations by John Clancy. Nadia DiGiallonardo and Ryan Cantwell will serve as co-music directors.