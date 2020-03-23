Sponsored
American Repertory Theater Postpones Broadway-Bound 1776 Directed by Diane Paulus

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 23, 2020
Diane Paulus
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater has announced a postponement of its pre-Broadway staging of 1776. Originally announced to run from May 17 through June 28, 2020, the Tony-winning musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence has been moved to the theater's 2020-2021 season, with new dates to be announced.

A.R.T.'s Tony-winning Artistic Director Diane Paulus is at the helm of the revival, which is slated to transfer to Broadway's American Airlines Theatre in spring of 2021.

"It has been a challenging time, as life as we knew it has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger in a joint statement. "Theater has endured over millennia through its potential for transformation and reinvention. Together, we will find our way through these times."

In addition to the postponement of 1776, A.R.T. has rescheduled Whitney White's live concert Macbeth in Stride to the theater's 2020-2021 season.

