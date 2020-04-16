Odds & Ends: Mj Rodriguez, Matt Bomer Among Stars Set for GLAAD Benefit & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Star-Studded GLAAD Livestream to Benefit LGBTQ+ Community Centers

GLAAD (the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) will host Together in Pride: You are Not Alone, a livestream event on April 26 at 8PM ET on GLAAD’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live. The event will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time. The livestream will raise funds for LGBTQ+ community centers that are members of CenterLink. Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will perform during the event, which will include special guests Mj Rodriguez, Matt Bomer, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Billy Eichner, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. The event will feature performances, interviews and video messages.

Billy Porter & More Nominated for Elliot Norton Awards

Nominees are here for the 2020 Elliot Norton Awards, honoring the best in Boston-area theater. Among the nominees is Billy Porter; the Tony and Emmy-winning performer is nominated for directing The Purists at Huntington Theatre Company. He shares the category with Hadestown's Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin, who was recognized for her work on Moby-Dick at the American Repertory Theater. Tony winner Alice Ripley is nominated for her performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, no live ceremony will be held. The winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on May 11 at 7PM ET. Get details on how to view the event here.

West End Transfer of The Watsons Canceled

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the previously announced run of The Watsons at London's Harold Pinter Theatre has been canceled. Adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel, Laura Wade's new drama played the Chichester Festival Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory. It had been scheduled to begin West End performances on May 8 and officially open on May 19.

Producers of Hadestown, Harry Potter & More Unite for Broadway Cares

Just as donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund topped the $2 million mark, a group of Broadway producers have stepped up to match all new donations up to $1 million at broadwaycares.org/help2020. Donations to Broadway Cares’ special emergency fund, administered by The Actors Fund, are helping those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes receive a full safety net of urgent and vital services in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The group of producers coming together for this second $1 million challenge are represented on Broadway by hits such as Hadestown, West Side Story, Company, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lehman Trilogy, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Come From Away, Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls, The Minutes, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen.