Tony Winner Daveed Diggs & More Set for The 24 Hour Plays' First-Ever Musical Edition

A starry roster of talent has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, a new program which features performances released digitally on IGTV; the series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays. For the first time ever, Viral Monologues will become Viral Musicals as 12 stars perform brand new original pieces, written especially for them by a talented writer and composer team. One new musical will be released every 20 minutes from 6PM ET until 9:30PM ET on April 21.

Performers taking part include Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr., Jelani Alladin, Nick Blaemire, Lora Lee Gayer, John Clay III, David Hull, Ana Nogueira, Larry Owens, Sarah Steele, Natalie Walker and Libby Winters.

Original works will be written and composed by Lauren Pritchard, Rachel Axler, Eli Bolin, Faye Chiao, Jonathan Coulton, Kristoffer Diaz, Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Adam Gwon, Julia Jordan, Michael Kimmel, Josh Koenigsberg, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Aimee Mann, Michael Mitnick, Kate Nash, Christopher Oscar Peña, Mike Pettry, Matt Schatz, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Rona Siddiqui and Libby Winters.

“It was only natural that after several weeks of producing The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, we’d be ready to have performers break into song in this new format as well,” said Artistic Director Mark Armstrong in a statement. “With this array of talent lined up, I have a feeling we’re about to pull off something very special."

Last night at 6PM, 12 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the creative teams to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and composers were paired with actors and were working together to create an original musical especially for them. Actors received their scripts this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.