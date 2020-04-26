Catch the Broadway Cast of Sing Street Sing from Home in Benefit Performance on April 30

It's inspiring to see the ways in which the Broadway community has united to create for wonderful causes in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The Broadway cast of the new musical Sing Street, which had been scheduled to open at the Lyceum Theatre on April 19, will present a virtual performance to benefit The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Sing Street: Grounded will take place on April 30 at 6:30PM ET on the show's Facebook page. The livestreamed event will also be available through May 4 at 6:30PM ET.

This performance will feature songs including “Up,” “Drive It Like You Stole It” and “Go Now,” as well as “Love and Stars,” the world premiere new song written for the Broadway production. The cast is led by Brenock O'Connor as Conor and Zara Devlin as Raphina, with Lucille Lortel nominee Gus Halper, Anthony Genovesi, Anne L. Nathan, Martin Moran, Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Jakeim Hart, Johnny Newcomb, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe and Amy Warren.

Based on John Carney's Golden Globe-nominated film, Sing Street is set in 1982 Dublin, where 16-year-old Conor turns to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The stage adaptation made its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop; it opened on Decembr 16, 2019 and ran through January 26.

The musical features a book by Enda Walsh, a score by Carney and Gary Clark, direction by Rebecca Taichman, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and musical direction by Fred Lassen.