Good Morning, Quarantine! Watch Mrs. Doubtfire's Jake Ryan Flynn Reinvent a Hairspray Classic

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 24, 2020

With Mrs. Doubtfire on pause as a result of the Broadway shutdown, the show's Jake Ryan Flynn is still finding a way to leave theater lovers laughing. Flynn, who made his Broadway debut in the 2017 production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has reimagined a classic anthem from another show scored by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman: Hairspray. Set to the ultra-catchy tune of "Good Morning Baltimore," Flynn has rewritten the lyrics to create the hilarious "Good Morning Quarantine," complete with a music video, featuring his brothers Patrick, Michael and Joseph, parents and neighbors (safely distanced, of course). Enjoy the video below!

Jake Ryan Flynn

