Gear Up for the Sondheim 90th Birthday Salute with Mandy Patinkin's Brilliant "Buddy's Blues"

Don't you adore Mandy Patinkin? We do, and this makes us especially excited for the previously announced Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on Sunday, April 26. The legendary Broadway composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim will be toasted with this birthday concert hosted by Raúl Esparza, which will be streamed on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel and benefits ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Patinkin, who received a 1984 Tony nomination for his title role performance in Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, will perform on the broadcast, but we're not telling you what Patinkin will be singing on Sunday. Hint: it's not the number he is singing in the throwback clip below. Watch Patinkin's amazing performance in the 1985 concert version of Follies below to help as you count down the minutes to Sunday's event. Enjoy the clip, and tune in at 8PM ET on April 26!