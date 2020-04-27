Watch Sara Bareilles, Jessie Mueller & More Waitress Stars Sing 'Live Your Life' for Nick Cordero

As previously reported, Tony nominee Nick Cordero has been in the hospital fighting COVID-19; his wife Amanda Kloots announced the news on Instagram on April 1. Since this announcement, Kloots has channeled her positivity into encouraging people to dance to Cordero's single "Live Your Life" at 3PM PT and 6PM ET every day in support of his recovery. Cordero originated the role of Earl in the Broadway musical Waitress, and the original Broadway company joined forces (remotely, of course!) to sing out for him. Waitress composer Sara Bareilles, original stars Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Kimiko Glenn, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Eric Anderson, Dakin Matthews and the entire gang can be spotted in this sweet video. Viewers are encouraged to donate to a GoFundMe for the family. Enjoy the tribute below!